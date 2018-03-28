US President Donald Trump has fired Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the agency.
Shulkin is the second Cabinet secretary to depart over controversies involving expensive travel, following former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's resignation last September.
Trump is nominating Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson to succeed Shulkin, a former Obama administration official and the first non-veteran ever to head the VA.
Jackson has served since 2013 as the Physician to the President, and gained a national profile earlier this year for holding a sweeping press conference on the president's health.
The VA is the US government's second largest department, responsible for 9 million military veterans in more than 1700 government-run health facilities.
Shulkin had continued to insist he had the full confidence of the White House amid continuing investigations over his travel and leadership of the department.
It was the latest in a series of departures for top administration officials, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was fired by Trump earlier this month.
- AP