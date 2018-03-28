WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's internal watchdog will examine Republican complaints of FBI misconduct in the early stages of the investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 presidential campaign.

Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz announced the investigation Wednesday. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and congressional Republicans have been urging his office to review whether the FBI and Justice Department officials abused their surveillance powers in using information compiled by a former British spy and paid for by Democrats as part of the basis to justify monitoring a former campaign adviser to Donald Trump.

Horowitz says his office will look at that, as well as communications among the spy, Christopher Steele, and Justice Department and FBI officials.

Allegations of surveillance abuse have outraged Republicans. Democrats say they are designed to undermine the Russia probe.