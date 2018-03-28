CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in the Minnesota county where Prince died have agreed to share investigative files with attorneys for the musician's family under strict guidelines.

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz says Prince's death investigation remains active, so the data is confidential. But family attorneys may view it to determine whether to file a lawsuit in Illinois before a two-year statute of limitations expires.

Prince's plane stopped in Moline, Illinois, when he became ill from a suspected drug overdose days before his death. He died April 21, 2016.

A judge's order says attorneys must view the data at the sheriff's office only. It must not be copied, shared or openly discussed.

Investigative data becomes public in Minnesota after a case is resolved, or if no charges are filed. Metz said he plans to make a charging decision in the near future.