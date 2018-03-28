TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Truck drivers from Kosovo have held a peaceful protest against Albania's first planned toll road.

Local media report that 150 empty trucks from Kosovo crossed the border Wednesday holding banners with messages such as "We are not lifting borders, we are installing borders."

Albanian authorities this week started testing the toll road, where drivers will pay between 2.5 and 22.5 euros ($3.08-$27.79).

The 110-kilometer (70-mile) highway linking Milot, near the Adriatic coast, to the Morine border crossing with Kosovo is used by Kosovars travelling to Albania to enjoy the seaside they lack at home.