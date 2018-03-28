Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. RECLUSIVE KIM JONG UN BREAKS ISOLATION

North Korea's leader made a surprise visit to Beijing this week and his travel itinerary this year will include a summit with his South Korean counterpart, with possible summits with the U.S., Russia and Japan to follow.

2. 'YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT IT'S LIKE UNTIL YOU EXPERIENCE IT'

A blinding national spotlight is shining on the family of Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by police in Sacramento, California, last week.

3. HOW JUSTICES MAY BE LEANING ON REDISTRICTING

There are signs the Supreme Court could place limits on drawing maps for political gain.

4. OPTIONS DIM FOR SYRIA'S VANQUISHED REBELS

Three years removed from a massive military parade, Army of Islam fighters stand alone in eastern Ghouta facing a stark choice: Surrender or die.

5. ONLINE ADS FROM UNLICENSED POT SHOPS ROIL CALIFORNIA MARKET

State-licensed marijuana shops are complaining they are being undercut by black market sellers that don't pay taxes and can offer cheaper products.

6. TAKE TWO TABLETS — AND A SELFIE

Your doctor's orders may one day include a smartphone video to make sure you took your medicine.

7. WHERE EXTREMISTS ARE EXPERIENCING A RESURGENCE

Islamic State group attacks and kidnappings are on the rise in northern Iraq, particularly around Kirkuk were political tensions have further fractured security forces.

8. PALESTINIANS PREPARE MASS DEMONSTRATIONS ALONG GAZA BORDER

It's a high-risk gambit by embattled Hamas rulers meant to shore up their shaky rule, but with potentially deadly consequences with its Israeli foe.

9. FILM ACADEMY PRESIDENT KEEPS JOB FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION

John Bailey, a cinematographer whose credits include "Groundhog Day," ''The Big Chill" and "As Good as It Gets," was cleared of any wrongdoing in a decade-old sexual misconduct allegation.

10. WHO THINKS HE SHOULD BE MVP

Cavaliers star LeBron James tells AP he thinks he's worthy of a fifth MVP award, but the Rockets' James Harden is favored to capture the coveted award.