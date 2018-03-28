NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan opposition politician says he is still detained in a toilet at the country's main airport after he refused an attempt to deport him.

A lawyer for Miguna Miguna, James Orengo, says authorities are in contempt after the High Court on Tuesday ordered his immediate release and a court appearance Wednesday morning.

Miguna was deported to Canada last month in a crackdown on politicians who attended the mock inauguration of opposition leader Raila Odinga to protest President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election. A court later ordered that his Kenyan passport be restored and that he be allowed to return.

Miguna early Wednesday posted a statement on social media saying he remained "detained inside a tiny and filthy toilet" in a terminal at Nairobi's international airport.