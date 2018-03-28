Warning: Graphic content.

A disturbing, racist exchange between passengers on a Melbourne train has been filmed and shared to social media.

Footage of the incident shows two young women sitting on a busy Metro Trains carriage across from another woman. It's not clear what started the argument, but fellow commuters called the language "disgusting".

When the woman sitting alone appears to ask the pair to stop looking at her, the situation becomes heated.

Advertisement

"So what, who gives a f**k?" one of the young women says. She then tells the woman: "Make me shut up, b**ch. I ain't gonna shut up. I ain't never gonna shut up, c**t.

"What are you going to do? Go back to your own f***ing country," she says.

The racist rant continues, led by a young blond woman wearing a black hoodie. At one point she can be heard telling the commuter: "F**k you too, you motherf***ing curry muncher".

"I don't know you, you don't know me," she says.

"It's my country, it's not your f***ing country."

The woman who filmed the incident and posted it on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon said two young women were on the train to the city when they "racially abused a lady sitting on her own".

Two girls were filmed shouting expletives and racial abuse at a woman on a Frankston line train on Tuesday. Photo / Facebook

Three women moved down the carriage to intervene as the situation escalated. They then pressed the emergency button and sat beside the woman under attack "to support her until these girls got off the train".

It's believed the pair exited the carriage at Highett, on the Frankston line. Victoria Police have been made aware of the footage.

Commenters were quick to condemn the young women in the video.

"Not only do these people need to be held culpable, but so too the operator and government for not providing adequate on-board security," one person wrote.

"Why should she go back to her country when she just sitting on the train minding her own business? For all she knows she could have been born in Australia making her an Australian citizen. The lady doing no harm, just move along and shut up," another wrote.

Others praised the three women who moved down the carriage to intervene.

"Well done for supporting the victim," one woman wrote.

"Good on you ladies for going and supporting that poor lady. No one should have to deal with that."

It's not the first time a racist attack has been caught on film on Victoria's public transport network. Footage on a Melbourne tram in April 2016 showed a man screaming at a passenger across from him.

"You Indian f**k, get the f**k off," he shouted.