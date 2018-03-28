Police in the US have released footage that many are comparing to a scene from an Indiana Jones film.

The video shows a man escaping from police by getting out of his restraints and ducking under a door just as it was closing.

Porter County Sheriff's Department released the footage showing Michael Maldonado's "great escape" after he was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday.

He was taken to the Porter County Jail but managed to jump out of the car and duck under the closing door of the building's garage.

Because the doors were closed, it took the officers some time to get outside to chase the man, who escaped barefoot and in handcuffs.

He is still on the run.