WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is attending a dinner in Virginia at the home of a real estate developer who hosted a fundraiser for him in 2016.

The Tuesday night event was organized by the super PAC America First Action and hosted by Giuseppe Cecchi and his wife, Mercedes. Giuseppe Cecchi developed the Watergate complex and founded International Developers Inc.

The super PAC's president, Brian O. Walsh, and White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters say the event is not a fundraiser.

Walsh says the group is "extremely honored" to be hosting Trump as their "special guest, along with supporters and friends" of the organization.

Trump ran his campaign promising to "drain the swamp" of Washington influence, and he frequently railed against super PACs.

The dinner will be Trump's second with members of the group this month.