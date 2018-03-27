DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state review panel says Ron Corbett, the sole Republican challenging Gov. Kim Reynolds in Iowa's gubernatorial race, failed to qualify for the primary ballot because of paperwork.

The State Objection Panel concluded Tuesday that Corbett didn't submit enough valid signatures to be on the June 5 ballot. The panel agreed duplicative signatures put Corbett below the 4,005-signature threshold by just eight names. The panel ultimately voted 2-1 to reject his paperwork.

Corbett's attorneys argued signatures that had initially been crossed off the submitted paperwork should count, but the panel disagreed.

The decision means Reynolds will not have a formal primary challenger, allowing her to focus on the November general election. Six Democrats and two libertarians are also running for governor.

A GOP strategist had challenged Corbett's duplicative signatures. Corbett says he'll consider legal options, but he believes they're limited.