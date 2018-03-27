GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on an aspiring actress and model who vanished in Los Angeles last month (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Los Angeles police say they believe a body found in a shallow Northern California grave is that of an aspiring model and actress from Macedonia who vanished in Los Angeles last month.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Billy Hayes says detectives believe 25-year-old Adea Shabani is dead and are investigating the case as a homicide. He says an autopsy set for Wednesday will confirm whether the remains are hers.

The remains were found Tuesday 56 miles (90 kilometers) north of Sacramento. Shabani was last seen in Hollywood on Feb. 23.

Shabani's boyfriend fatally shot himself in the head last week. The California Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Chris Spotz led officers on a Southern California vehicle pursuit that ended with his death in Riverside County.

Hayes says detectives believe that Spotz was involved in Shabani's death.

3:20 p.m.

Authorities say a woman's body found in a shallow Northern California grave may be an aspiring model and actress from Macedonia who vanished in Los Angeles last month.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said the body found Tuesday has not been identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf said Los Angeles police detectives searching for 25-year-old Adea Shabani led investigators to the grave 56 miles (90 kilometers) north of Sacramento. Shabani was last seen in Hollywood on Feb. 23.

An acquaintance of Shabani's fatally shot himself in the head last week. The California Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Chris Spotz led officers on a Southern California vehicle pursuit that ended with his death in Riverside County. The CHP said Spotz was driving a stolen pickup.