How Facebook was able to siphon off phone call and text logs

News that Facebook's Android app has been collecting call and text histories is another black eye for the social media giant. One big reason it happened: Google allowed it. The company set up Android privacy permissions that were easy for app makers like Facebook to exploit. Newer Android versions make it easier for users to reject access to those logs. But not all Android phone users have access to newest versions, because carriers are slow to push out updates.

Expert says Brexit campaign used data mined from Facebook

LONDON (AP) — The computer expert who alleges a trove of Facebook data was improperly used to help Donald Trump's White House bid says he strongly believes the information was also used by the Brexit movement. Chris Wylie testified before a parliamentary committee in Britain on Tuesday.

Tech stocks pull market sharply lower, erasing early gains

A steep, late-afternoon sell-off in technology companies is pulling U.S. stocks sharply lower, erasing modest gains from earlier in the day. Banks are also weighing on the market as bond yields decline. Safe-play stocks like utilities and real estate companies are holding up best. The market is coming off its best day in more than two years following a steep slide last week.

Apple aims to school rivals with new iPad, education apps

CHICAGO (AP) — Apple wants to play a more prominent role in education, but it isn't willing to cut prices to make the grade. The company made that point clear Tuesday when it introduced a variety of features tailored for teachers and students while keeping the price for the latest model of its cheapest iPad unchanged, even though Google has supplanted its rival as the market leader in U.S. classrooms with a low-cost line of laptop computers known as Chromebooks.

Watchdog: FBI could have tried harder to hack iPhone

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's watchdog says FBI officials did not try as hard as possible to unlock an iPhone as part of a terrorism investigation. This was even as its director told Congress the bureau had expended its options and needed Apple's help. The Justice Department fought Apple in court to try to force it to hack the phone. The FBI later paid a third party to open the device. The agency's inspector general says communications failures among FBI officials delayed the search for a solution.

AP-NORC Poll: Trump's approval rating up from historic lows

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is still unpopular with the majority of Americans according to a new survey, but his approval ratings have rebounded a bit from historic lows. Forty-two percent of those surveyed say they approve of the job he's doing. That's up seven points from a month ago. The poll, by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, indicates that at least some of the improved standing is tied to the economy, which has continued to grow steadily and add jobs.

Waymo to buy 20,000 Jaguars for robotic ride-hailing service

NEW YORK (AP) — Self-driving car spinoff Waymo will buy up to 20,000 electric vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover to help realize its vision for a robotic ride-hailing service. The commitment announced Tuesday marks another step in Waymo's evolution from a secret project started in Google nine years ago to a spin-off that's gearing up for an audacious attempt to reshape the transportation business. The Jaguar deal will expand upon a fleet of self-driving cars that Waymo has been building with Fiat Chrysler.

White House denies probe into loans to Kushner company

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is denying that senior adviser Jared Kushner is under investigation by the White House Counsel's office over possible ethical or criminal violations in connection with more than $500 million in loans made last year to his family real estate company. The head of the government's ethics agency had told a Democratic House member that White House lawyers had acknowledged they "had already begun the process" of looking into possible ethics and legal issues spawned by the loans.

Heineken pulls light beer commercial after racism complaints

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Heineken has removed a commercial for its light beer after some complaints that it was racist. The ad featured a bartender sliding a bottle of Heineken light past black people to a light-skinned woman. The tag line: Sometimes lighter is better. In a statement, Heineken says while the ad was referencing Heineken Light, "we missed the mark."

Appeals court finds Google infringed on Oracle's Java

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a decision in a long-running legal battle over whether Google infringed on Oracle's Java programming language to build its hugely popular mobile operating system, Android. The court said Google's use of Java was "not fair" and sent the case back to trial to determine damages.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 45.93 points, or 1.7 percent, to 2,612.62. The Dow tumbled 344.89 points, or 1.4 percent, to 23,857.71.

Benchmark U.S. crude declined 30 cents to settle at $65.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, slipped a penny to close at $70.11.