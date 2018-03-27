NEW YORK (AP) — Fair housing advocates have sued Facebook, saying it lets landlords and real estate brokers target advertising to discriminate against families with children, women and others.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in New York federal court by the National Fair Housing Alliance and other organizations. It comes as Facebook faces criticism over allegations British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica used details of 50 million Facebook users to help Republican candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The housing groups say Menlo Park, California-based Facebook has abused its power as the biggest advertising agency in the world.

The lawsuit alleges investigations by fair housing supporters in New York, Washington, D.C., Miami and San Antonio, Texas, prove Facebook lets advertisers discriminate. It seeks unspecified damages and a court order to end discrimination.

Advertisement

Facebook hasn't responded to a message seeking comment.