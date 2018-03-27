SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has sent two investigators to look into a fatal crash and fire Friday in California that involved a Tesla electric SUV.

The agency says on Twitter that it's not clear whether the Tesla Model X was operating on its semi-autonomous control system called Autopilot at the time. Investigators will study the fire that broke out after the crash.

The Mercury News of San Jose reported that a 38-year-old San Mateo man was killed in the U.S. 101 freeway crash near Mountain View in Silicon Valley.

The California Highway Patrol told the newspaper that the man was traveling south in the carpool lane when the Tesla hit a freeway barrier. The crash caused the fire. Rescuers freed the man but he died later at a hospital.