ISTANBUL (AP) — An Italian father is desperately seeking information about his son, who disappeared without trace in Istanbul nearly two weeks ago.

Thirty-three-year-old Alessandro Fiori, from Milan, flew into the Turkish city on March 12 and was last spotted on a CCTV camera on March 14 in Istanbul's busy Beyoglu district, where the Italian Consulate is located, his father says.

His phone, wallet and other belongings were found in a hotel trash bin.

His father, Eligio Fiori, told the AP on Tuesday that his son, a marketing manager, often traveled abroad. He last saw Alessandro two weeks ago at their family home. He flew to Istanbul the next day without telling anyone.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fiori said: "They (police) checked hospitals, they checked the morgues and there is no news there"