NEW DELHI (AP) — Two Indian journalists have been killed in separate hit-and-run incidents that rights groups and their families described as deliberate attacks.

Reporters Without Borders said Tuesday that Navin Nischal, a reporter with the Hindi-language newspaper Dainik Bhaskar, was killed Sunday evening when an SUV rammed the motorcycle he was riding with a colleague. Both men were killed.

Police have arrested the SUV's driver, Mohammad Harsu, a former village headman in the eastern state of Bihar who had argued with Nischal earlier in the day about his reporting.

On Monday, reporter Sandeep Sharma was killed in Madhya Pradesh state's Bhind district. He had been investigating illegal sand mining in the region for a television station.

Advertisement

A video of that attack shows a truck swerving sharply to the left to ram Sharma's motorcycle, running him over and then driving off. No one has been arrested in that attack.

Sharma had earlier sought police protection, Amnesty International India said.

"The endemic violence affecting reporters in India has reached unparalleled levels in the past four years and the impunity so often enjoyed by those responsible sustains an unbearable security environment for journalism," said Daniel Bastard, the head of RSF's Asia-Pacific desk.

India is ranked 136th out of 180 countries in RSF's 2017 World Press Freedom Index.

At least three journalists were killed in the last few months of 2017, including Gauri Lankesh, a well-known writer who was fatally shot outside her home in the southern city of Bangalore. Lankesh, 55, was the editor of the independent Kannada-language magazine "Lankesh Patrike."

Her killing caused an outpouring of anger with hundreds of supporters and journalists demanding that her killers be brought to justice. A suspect was arrested last month.