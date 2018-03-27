MADRID (AP) — Catalonia's transit authorities say demonstrators have blocked motorways and roads in the northeastern Spanish region, amid sustained protests over the detention of the former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont.

The separatist politician is in preliminary custody awaiting a northern German court's decision on an extradition request by Spain.

The regional transportation service in Catalonia says a main motorway through eastern Spain is blocked by protesters in Figueres, near the border with France, as is a national road between Tarragona and Valencia.

Protesters also caused disruptions in the early hours of Tuesday in several roads in central Barcelona, the regional capital.

Further decisions in Germany appear unlikely before Easter. A court in Schleswig will decide on formal pre-extradition custody and whether his extradition is admissible.

Such cases are typically dealt with in writing, without a hearing, though one is possible.