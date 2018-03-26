TOP STORIES:

SOC--WORLD CUP-2026 BIDS

Morocco touts its limited threat from gun crime in a 2026 World Cup bidding proposal to take on the United States-led rival for the soccer showpiece. By Graham Dunbar and Rob Harris. SENT: 1,110 words, photos.

SOC--PORTUGAL-NETHERLANDS

GENEVA — Portugal was made to pay for a weak first-half display as the Netherlands cruised to a 3-0 win in a friendly. Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the game after 68 minutes soon after teammate Joao Cancelo is sent off. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 480 words, photos.

TEN--MIAMI OPEN

KEY BISCAYNE, Florida — Sloane Stephens earns her biggest victory since winning the U.S. Open, beating No. 3-ranked Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Miami Open quarterfinals. Venus Williams faces defending champion Johanna Konta. Steven Wine. SENT: 240 words, photos. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos soon.

SOC--MESSINA-PLAYER URINATES

ROME — A goalkeeper for fourth-division Messina has been sent off for urinating behind his goal. SENT: 160 words.

GLF--MASTERS

AUGUSTA, Georgia — The Masters is assured of its smallest field in 21 years with no more than 87 players. SENT: 150 words.

Other stories:

— SOC--ARGENTINA-MESSI — Argentina coach says Messi fit to play Spain in Madrid. SENT: 280 words, photos.

— SAI--VOLVO OCEAN RACE-MAN OVERBOARD — Volvo Ocean Race team searching for man overboard. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 190 words.

