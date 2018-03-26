HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Attorneys for a Texas death row inmate known as the "suitcase killer" have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his scheduled execution this week for the slaying of a Lubbock woman whose body was stuffed inside a suitcase dumped in the trash.

Rosendo Rodriguez III, of San Antonio, was condemned for the 2005 killing of 29-year-old Summer Baldwin, identified in court documents as a prostitute. She was killed after the two had consensual sex in Lubbock where Rodriguez went for training. A Lubbock city landfill worker spotted a suitcase in the trash and discovered her body.

Rodriguez, set for execution Tuesday, was linked to at least five other sexual assaults and confessed to killing a 16-year-old girl whose remains were found in another suitcase at the dump.