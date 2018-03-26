BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The families of Argentine soldiers killed during the 1982 war with Britain have traveled to the Falkland Islands to visit the graves of loved ones.

Last year, a forensic study identified the remains of 90 soldiers under an agreement between Argentina and Britain.

More than 200 soldiers' relatives traveled Monday morning to the South Atlantic aboard three flights.

Until now, the gravestones read: "Argentine soldier known only to God."

Eulogia Rodriguez is the sister of soldier Macedonio Rodriguez. She says that she hopes to stand before her brother's grave and see his full name engraved on a tomb. In her words: "It's an indispensable human right."

Argentina still claims the islands that it calls the Malvinas.