A Dallas-area pastor who investigators say ordered that food be withheld from a toddler in order to rid him of a demon has been sentenced to 99 years in prison in the child's 2015 starvation death.

A jury on Friday convicted 52-year-old Aracely Meza of felony injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Investigators say Meza and the boy's parents believed the two-year-old had a demon inside him and that fasting would save him, according to the Daily Mail.

Prosecutors believe Benjamin Aparicio was denied food for more than three weeks.

Police began investigating after receiving a tip that congregants at the evangelical nondenominational church had held a failed resurrection ceremony. Photo / Facebook

Police began investigating after receiving a tip that congregants at the evangelical nondenominational church had held a failed resurrection ceremony before the parents took the body to their native Mexico.

Advertisement

Meza was a self-proclaimed "prophet" who managed to convince congregants who lived with her in the same house that she could exorcise evil spirits.

Prosecutors called as a witness one of the congregants who lived in the house and said that the pastor would tell people "the devil is speaking through you" whenever someone objected to her practices.

The congregant, Nazareth Zurita, testified that she did not intervene while she watched as the two-year-old boy was being denied food.

She said that the boy's parents, Liliana and Zenon Aparicio, were afraid to report Meza to the police or to seek treatment for their son because they were illegal immigrants.

The parents took the baby's body to Mexico to be buried. They still face criminal charges in the United States.

Zurita testified that Meza used "brainwashing" and "distorted Scripture" to control members of her church.

In return for Zurita's testimony, prosecutors agreed to pursue lesser charges against her.

"The state of Texas made a deal with a demon to get a bigger one," prosecutor Rachel Burris told jurors.

Meza "allowed him to suffer, to waste away and die."

During her testimony, Meza told the court through a translator that she was doing what she thought God wanted her to do.

She testified that "the spirit was telling me that Benjamin should start eating."

But when the boy failed to say "Amen" after a prayer or didn't use the restroom properly, she would take food away from him.

Meza would often separate young babies from their parents, even those who were being breastfed.

The shocking hours-long "resurrection ceremony" for Aparicio at the church was caught on camera three years ago/

She would keep a record of which children were fasting and when the fasts would end.

For whatever reason, Benjamin was denied food for longer periods than the others.

When asked why this was, Meza did not have a clear answer.

When she realized the boy was dead, she said: "I thought that God would wake him up...[she was] praying, thinking God would make a miracle."

The video of Meza's ceremony was shown at the trial to the jury.

The shocking hours-long "resurrection ceremony" for Aparicio at the Texas church was caught on camera three years ago.

In the clip capturing the attempted resurrection, the boy is being held in the arms of Meza as others, including a man who appears to be her husband Pastor Daniel Meza, are gathered around.

The witness, who said she knew Benjamin's mother since she was pregnant with him, said the child was possessed by demons, according to pastors.

She also said he went 25 days without food before he died.

The child's parents took the body to Mexico the following day.

A child abuse paediatrician who saw the video said that Benjamin appeared to be a "severely emaciated child" and "limp, like a rag doll."

If the parents had taken him to a hospital, he could have been saved, the paediatrician, Dr. Suzanne Daikil, testified.

In the footage, Meza apparently uses oils to try and bring him back to life while also praying and speaking in tongues during the "rising ceremony" lasting for hours.

She also invokes Jesus to give life to the child.

Meza was taken into custody in April 2015 by Balch Springs police on charges of injury to a child by omission.

Police went to a home on March 26, 2015 in Balch Springs to do a welfare check and were told by residents that a two-year-old child had died and a "rising ceremony" was performed.

The ceremony held at the residence on Duke Drive was an attempt to resurrect the child, police claimed, and took place on March 22.

Meza and her husband were pastors who presided over the church services held at the residence and also lived there along with other families including that of the two-year-old boy.

Neighbours told WFAA that cars would fill the street for services, presided by the Mezas, but that no one knew what was happening inside of the home operating also as Iglesia Internacional Jesus es el Rey Church.

"When it was church hours they would set it up as a church, then when it was over, back to a home," neighbour Bryan Cruz told WFAA who grew up with the children in the home.