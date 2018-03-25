When porn star Stormy Daniels appears today on 60 Minutes, this much is clear: The segment won't be family viewing in the White House.

US President Donald Trump, who has been spending the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, is scheduled to return to the White House ahead of the highly anticipated interview. But first lady Melania Trump, who travelled to Florida with the President on Saturday NZT, is staying behind.

"The first lady will be staying in Florida as is their tradition for spring break," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.

There also is no word on whether Trump will tune in to the broadcast on CBS to hear Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, talk about her alleged decade-old affair with him and the hush money she says she received to keep it quiet.

Trump has been complaining to associates about all the media attention Daniels has been receiving, according to people familiar with the conversations. Among other inquiries, Trump asked one friend how Daniels might affect his poll numbers.

A Trump friend and a lawyer for Daniels also sparred over the alleged affair.

Appearing on ABC News, Christopher Ruddy, chief executive of Newsmax, said he had talked to Trump and that the President "said he thought that, that much of the Stormy Daniels stuff was a political hoax."

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, responded sarcastically on Twitter, comparing her claims to other "hoaxes" like the moon landing.

"Is this, along with claims that I worked on some campaigns 25 years ago, the best you guys can come upon with to discredit us?" Avenatti asked.

On the day before the airing of her interview, Daniels told the Washington Post that her work in the porn industry has helped her prepare for the international attention her claims have received.

"Being in the adult industry, I've developed a thick skin and maybe a little bit of a dark sense of humor," she said Saturday. "But nothing could truly prepare someone for this."