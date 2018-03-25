A married sixth grade teacher has been accused of having a sexual relationship with her 13-year-old student.

Brittany Zamora, 27, was arrested on Wednesday (US time), just hours after the boy's parents reported the alarming relationship to the principal of Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear, Arizona, who then contacted police, the Daily Mail reported.

The boy's parents learned of the alleged inappropriate relationship after an app they used to monitor their son's text messages alerted them to certain key words of a sexual nature, officials said.

ABC News reported the teacher's arrest.

They took screenshots of the texts, which reportedly implied the relationship was physical and had taken place both on and off school grounds.

'The text messages found are sexual in nature [and] allege an ongoing relationship between the two,' said Lisa Kutis of the Goodyear Police Department.

Superintendent Dr. Richard Rundhaug said school officials asked Zamora to come in to the school for a meeting with the principal on Thursday but she was arrested before.

'While employee privacy law does not allow us to comment on the employee issues, we have taken the corrective steps to separate the students and staff member,' the school said in a statement posted to their website.

According to Fox10, Zamora was known by parents as a wife and teacher of the year. They said she was the 'most sought-out' sixth grade teacher.

Students who spoke to the local media outlet said Zamora's relationship with the student in question seemed irregular.

'We all had suspicions, because they were really close,' one unnamed female student told Fox10. 'I hoped it was just rumors going around school.'

Zamora faces two counts of molestation of a child, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

She married Daniel Zamora, who she knew since she was 16, in 2015.

They don't have any children.

'From the moment we first saw each other, we had been "falling" for one another. So, it was only appropriate to ask Brittany [to marry me] while "falling"; a.k.a. skydiving,' Daniel wrote on a blog about his over-the-top marriage proposal.