SAO PAULO (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Brazil say that assailants have torched cars and damaged buildings in a series of attacks on public property in the northeastern state of Ceara.

The state public security department said in a statement that assailants set fire Sunday to 50 impounded vehicles being kept at the infrastructure department of the city of Cascavel.

In another attack, two men hurled a Molotov cocktail at the public security building in the city of Sobral, about 186 miles (300 kilometers) to the north. Assailants also shot at a court house and set fire to a building belonging to the municipal government in the capital city of Fortaleza.

It is unclear whether the incidents are related, but Ceara has seen a spike in violence as drug gangs battle for control.