ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Voters in authoritarian Turkmenistan on Sunday chose a new parliament in an election that included candidates from three parties and some independents, but no real opposition to President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

The 125-seat Mejlis is largely a rubber-stamp body for Berdymukhamedov, who as president since 2007 has established a personality cult that reaches all levels of society, styling him as the Arkadag (protector).

Songs praising Berdymukhamedov played at one polling station in the capital, Ashgabat. The national elections commission reported turnout of more than 85 percent as of two hours before polls closed. Election results are expected to be announced within three days.

"Our people always happily take part in elections, which are a holiday for us. It doesn't matter who wins in them because all the candidates for parliament deputies are dignified people," voter Dzhahan Khudaikulieva said.

But enthusiasm for the election wasn't universal.

"I'm not going to the elections today because I don't see the sense. Prices for food products, medical supplies and medicines are constantly rising," said a 70-year-old retiree who gave her name only as Valentina, because she feared repercussions.

Turkmenistan's economy is heavily dependent on natural gas exports, and the country was hit hard when Russia stopped buying Turkmen gas in 2016. The country is placing hopes for increased revenue on an under-construction pipeline to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Berdymukhamedov last fall ordered an end to the free natural gas, electricity and water that residents of the ex-Soviet nation had enjoyed for a quarter century.

Jim Heintz in Moscow contributed to this story.