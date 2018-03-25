TOP STORIES:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-BALL TAMPERING

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Australia cricketers confess to ball tampering in a desperate plot hatched by captain Steve Smith and senior players as they see the third test against South Africa slipping away. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 860 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-BALL TAMPERING-REACTION

Advertisement

Australians awake to news the national cricket team deliberately cheated, and former captain Michael Clarke hopes he was just dreaming. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 360 words, photo. Will be updated after Cricket Australia news conference at 0100 GMT.

With:

— CRI--AUSTRALIA-BALL TAMPERING-GLANCE — How Australia's cricket team hatched a plan to cheat. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 820 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Despite Australia's attempts to cheat by tampering with the ball, South Africa increases its lead and its stranglehold on the third test at Newlands on day three. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 660 words, photos.

CAR--F1-AUSTRALIAN GP

MELBOURNE, Australia — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has pole position at the Australian Grand Prix. Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel are right behind him. By Justin Bergman. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Race starts at 0410 GMT.

TEN--MIAMI OPEN

KEY BISCAYNE, Florida — Roger Federer loses his second consecutive match and the No. 1 ranking. Big-serving Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis, a qualifier ranked 175th, rallies to upset Federer in three sets in the Miami Open second round. Both No. 1 players are out after Simona Halep lost hours earlier to Agnieszka Radwanska 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. By Steven Wine. SENT: 670 words, photos.

— Also:

— TEN--MIAMI OPEN-WOZNIACKI COMPLAINT — Wozniacki complains of verbal abuse by Miami Open crowd. By Steven Wine. SENT: 320 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-ENGLAND

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — New Zealand resumes on day four of the first test leading England at 233-4 by 175 runs on the first innings. No more rain is forecast. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Match resumes at 0030 GMT.

GLF--MATCH PLAY

AUSTIN, Texas — Justin Thomas wins two matches to reach the semifinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play. One more and he gets to No. 1 in the world. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 930 words, photos.

— Also:

— GLF--LPGA TOUR — Cristie Kerr leads by five shots entering third round of Kia Classic. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0200 GMT.

— GLF--DOMINICAN REPUBLIC — Garnett stumbles in wind, lead cut to 2 at Corales Puntacana. SENT: 470 words.

FIG--WORLDS

ASSAGO, Italy — Nathan Chen's redemption is complete. While all of his top competitors fall, the 18-year-old Chen completes six quadruple jumps in the free program to become the first U.S. winner of the men's world figure skating title since 2009. By Colleen Barry. SENT: 750 words, photos.

Other stories:

— CYC--TOUR OF CATALONIA — Schachmann wins shortened sixth stage. SENT: 220 words.

— JUM--WORLD CUP — Sara Takanashi claims record 54th career World Cup win. SENT: 130 words, photos.

— NOR--WORLD CUP — Nordic combined champ Akito Watabe wins 7th WCup of season. SENT: 110 words, photos.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Super Rugby: Hurricanes, Chiefs, Stormers win. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 500 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.