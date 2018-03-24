Celebrities are throwing their weight behind the The March For Our Lives movement, organized by the student survivors of the tragic high school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Even Kim Kardashian West and Taylor Swift got political, along with the likes of Paul McCartney, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus, Dennis Rodman and Jimmy Fallon, to name a few, as more than 800 demonstrations kicked off across the country on Saturday, reports The Daily Mail.

The marches are being held to show unity in calling for stricter gun control, after yet another school shooting took the life of a 16-year-old girl in Maryland on Thursday.

So ready to March today! Landed in DC w North & Kanye. We stand in solidarity with the survivors of gun violence & students who are calling for action on common sense gun safety laws at #MarchForOurLives around the country @AMarch4OurLives @Everytown — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2018

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West were spotted in the crowd in Washington, DC on Saturday.

Kim tweeted that she arrived in Washington, DC with Kanye West and 4-year-old daughter, North, on Saturday at 10.16 am Eastern:

Even Taylor Swift, who is notoriously apolitical, shared a photo of the March For Our Lives logo to Instagram.

She captioned it like this:

"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship."

She added; "I've made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I'm so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again."

Ran in to a group of fellow @BarnardCollege alumni today at the NY #MarchForOurLives. Incredibly moved at how many people came out today to stake a stand for our kids and demand action against gun violence. pic.twitter.com/EaYhfpLmbG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 24, 2018

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, who announced her candidacy for governor of New York on March 19, joined marchers in New York City.

She was spotted at a subway station with marchers carrying signs that read, "arms r 4 hugging," "armed with knowledge not guns,"and "#enough."

here we go A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Mar 24, 2018 at 10:18am PDT

Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, posted a photo before heading out to the March For Our Lives in Los Angeles.

She was facing away from the camera with her friend, Charlotte Lawrence, who is the daughter of Christa Miller. Miller is most well known for her roles including Kate O'Brien on The Drew Carey Show and Jordan Sullivan on Scrubs.

Gerber and Lawyer held a sign that read, "One child is worth more than all the guns on the earth," with the Los Angeles march's Instagram page tagged, and a caption that read, "here we go."

George and Amal Clooney attended the primary demonstration in Washington, DC, and were pictured alongside news personality Katie Couric, and her husband, financier John Molner.

Left to right: John Molner, Katie Couric, George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend March For Our Lives on Saturday in Washington, DC. Photo / Getty Images.

Lady Gaga shared her support over social media, as well, making her presence known at one of the marches.

She shared a photo of protesters holding signs, with one that read, "protect kids not guns," and also posted a video clip of her holding a sign that read, "disarm hate."

Debra Messing tweeted that school shooting survivors were the true leaders that we have needed on the issue of gun control.

She wrote: "I stand with the brave, indomitable kids who galvanized a nation, a world, &did not take inaction as an answer. You have put the "adults" in DC to shame. CS gun laws with finally be enacted, &you will be the Heroes of a generation. TODAY you lead us all. #MarchForOurLives"

These lyrics mean more to me now than ever. I won’t ever give up & neither will the millions that march with us today! #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/P4fEaImwBI — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2018

Surrounded by heroines! Lucky to be here at this moment in history with the ones I love! #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/xVF4sDVofh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2018

Selena Gomez, notably part of the cross-over country singer's girl gang, shared the same image on Saturday, writing: 'Protect kids, not guns! #MarchForOurLives.'

Miley Cyrus also shared her support, using song lyrics from her hit song, The Climb, to express how she's feeling ahead of partaking in the march.

"These lyrics mean more to me now than ever. I won't ever give up & neither will the millions that march with us today! #EndGunViolence," she wrote, adding a photo of the following lyrics:

"I can almost see it, That dream I'm dreaming but here's a voice inside my head saying, "You'll never reach it," Every step I'm taking, Every move I make feels lost with no direction. My faith is shaking but I gotta keep trying, gotta keep my head held high."

America owes its gratitude to the students of Stoneman Douglas and their peers across the country who have joined their cause. We also owe them our support. Join #MarchForOurLives tomorrow to stop mass school shootings and give our kids their futures back. https://t.co/dqMASf6jgN — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) March 23, 2018

She also shared a photo, including her sister Noah Cyrus, with her marching group outfitted in hooded sweatshirts featuring the March For Our Lives logo and the hashtag, "#MSDStrong,' standing for 'Marjory Stoneman Douglas Strong."

Reese Witherspoon shared her support on Instagram, writing "I'm so proud of these students who are using their voices to speak truth to power." She shared a March For Our Lives logo with the phrase, "We will march as if our lives depend on it, because they do."

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama shared a message offline to Parkland school shooting survivors, dated March 10, which was first obtained my.Mic News.

"We wanted to let you know how inspired we have been by the resilience, resolve and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy," the two wrote.

Former President Bill Clinton also expressed his support for the cause and called others to join in their efforts to get Congress to reform gun control legislation. He tweeted on Friday:

"America owes its gratitude to the students of Stoneman Douglas and their peers across the country who have joined their cause. We also owe them our support. Join #MarchForOurLives tomorrow to stop mass school shootings and give our kids their futures back."

Jimmy Fallon, who had pledged he would be joining the march with his wife and two children back in February, took his support a step further on Saturday.

"I'm partnering with @MTV and @NAACP to sponsor a bus full of smart young young people traveling from NYC to #MarchForOurLives Washington, DC today. Thank you for standing up and saying you've had #ENOUGH. See you there."

Supermodel Adriana Lima got in on the support, posting a photo with the hashtag '#NeverAgain.'

"Changes need to be made for the safety of everyone," she said.

Mindy Kaling shared an image of the cover of Time Magazine featuring Parkland shooting survivors.

She wrote: "It's happening! So proud of these young people behind #MarchForOurLives. Let's join them!"

Will Smith shared a photo of a March For Our Lives tee shirt, calling it his "wardrobe for today."

He wrote: "I am honored to support these students from all around the world who are coming together to, as Gandhi said "Be The Change"!"

Smith implored more to join him in marching, writing: "Add YOUR voice and join them on the streets today to show that ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. To find the march closest to you, visit MarchForOurLives.com."

George Clooney was also seen posing with Teen Mya, a school shooting survivor who spoke at the Washington, DC march. Dennis Rodman was also in the nation's capital for the march, along with Ben Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Off social media, Clooney shared a letter to Parkland shooting survivors, that was published by The Guardian on Friday.

The Guardian has let students who work on the Eagle Eye, which is the school newspaper at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, take over their website for the weekend. Clooney address his letter to the Eagle Eye's three c-editors-in-chief, Emma Dowd, Lauren Newman and Rebecca Schneid. He wrote, on behalf of himself and his wife, Amal Clooney:

"Amal and I are 100 percent behind you and will be marching in DC on the 24th, but we both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment. Young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool. The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can't do something about gun violence then you will. The issue is going to be this, anyone you ask would feel proud to be interviewed by you but it's so much more effective if it's young people.

"You could talk to a dozen kids like the young kids from Chicago and LA that Emma met with. You could take over the Guardian and make it tell the stories of children by children. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to point to this moment and say it belongs to you. You certainly should do what you want but that would be my hope for you.

"Amal and I stand behind you, in support of you, in gratitude to you. You make me proud of my country again. Thank you."

Rose McGowan, who has been an outspoken feature of the MeToo movement, also showed her support for the March For Our Lives marches.

She shared an video of herself, with half of her face out of frame, wearing a hoodie with the movement's logo.

She wrote with the clip: "Young warriors, we hear your song! #marchforourlives #msd."

Madonna shared a photo on Instagram of bold letters, stating, 'Not one more.'

She captioned the image: "It is our Responsibility, our Duty and our Right to Stand Together, with every Student, every Family, Every Human!! Every Heart! And Demand an End to Gun Violence!"

Other celebrities simply showed up to march, without making a separate verbal or written statement, like former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney and Steven Spielberg.

McCartney was seen marching in New York City, carrying a sign showing the March For Our Lives logo, alongside his wife, Nancy Shevell.

The two of them also wore tee shirts that read, 'We can end gun violence.'

McCartney was seen marching in New York, wearing a tee that read, 'We can end gun violence'. Photo / Getty Images.

Before the marches kicked off, Parkland school shooting survivors took to the microphone to share more about their message, seeking common sense gun reforms.

The speakers included David Hogg, Sarah Chadwick, Jaclyn Corin, Ryan Deitsch, Aalayah Eastmond, Sam Fuentes, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky, Delaney Tarr and Alex Wind.

The other speakers from around the country includedTrevon Bosley, 19, from Chicago, Edna Chavez , 17, from Los Angeles, Zion Kelly, 17, from Washington DC, Alex King, 18, from Chicago, D'Angelo McDade, 18, from Chicago, Mya Middleton, 16, from Chicago, Matt Post, 18, from Maryland, Matthew Soto, 19, from Connecticut and Christopher Underwood, 11, from Brooklyn, New York.

It was the Parkland school shooting massacre that happened on Valentine's Day in Florida that has ignited the current nationwide debate on gun control.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, admitted to killing 17 people and injuring 15 others on February 14 with an AR-15 that he had obtained legally.

The March For Our Lives demonstrations seek to call attention to the need for common sense gun reform that prevents tragic like this from happening.

Cruz remains in custody in Florida, charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.