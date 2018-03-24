BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Families of Argentine soldiers killed in the 1982 war with Britain have paid homage to a former British army officer who helped recover and rebury their loved ones in a Falkland Islands cemetery.

A forensic study recently identified the remains of 88 Argentine soldiers buried there, and the families of the fallen troops will travel to the Falkands next week.

The identification process was possible thanks to the efforts of Geoffrey Cardozo.

He assembled a team of British funeral directors that rappelled into minefields from helicopters and dug up mass graves to recover the Argentine corpses 35 years ago. They then carefully prepared each one for reburial in individual coffins.

The families of the soldiers and Argentine officials thanked Cardozo on Friday at an emotional ceremony in Buenos Aires.