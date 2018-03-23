UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nine months ago, U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley stormed the United Nations' top human rights body demanding an end to what she said is its bias against Israel and raising the prospect of a U.S. pullout if it didn't.

But the 47-member body ended its first and longest session of the year Friday by adopting five resolutions critical of Israel's behavior toward the Palestinians or throwing support behind their long, fruitless cause for statehood.

Another two "country-specific" resolutions focused on Syria, where hundreds of thousands have died in a seven-year civil war. South Sudan, Myanmar, Iran and North Korea garnered one each.

Haley railed Friday that the Geneva-based Human Rights Council every March sets aside only two sessions to debate rights violations and abuses — one for Israel and one for the rest of the world.

"When the Human Rights Council treats Israel worse than North Korea, Iran and Syria, it is the council itself that is foolish and unworthy of its name," she said.

Haley said it is time for "the countries who know better to demand changes," saying many agree the council's agenda "is grossly biased against Israel, but too few are willing to fight it."

"When that happens, as it did today, the council fails to fulfill its duty to uphold human rights around the world," she said.

Haley said the Trump administration is continuing to evaluate its membership in the Human Rights Council.

"Our patience is not unlimited," she said. "Today's actions make clear that the organization lacks the credibility needed to be a true advocate for human rights."