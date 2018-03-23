NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been convicted of first-degree murder for the broad daylight killings of a Muslim cleric and his assistant.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown says Oscar Morel was convicted Friday.

Imam Maulana Akonjee (mow-LAHN'-ah ah-KOHN'-jee) and Thara Uddin (THEHR'-uh oo-DEEN') were shot as they walked home following prayers in August 2016.

Prosecutors did not present a motive.

Morel faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he's sentenced April 18.