CINCINNATI (AP) — Federal authorities are still reviewing the case of a white police officer who fatally shot a black unarmed motorist near the University of Cincinnati in 2015.

U.S. Attorney's spokeswoman Jennifer Thornton confirmed to The Associated Press by email on Friday that the review of "the facts of this matter" continues, but declined comment. U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman said last year the review would determine the potential for prosecution of Ray Tensing for civil rights violations in the slaying of Sam DuBose.

The review began after state murder charges were dropped following two mistrials because of deadlocked juries. Tensing's attorney said Friday he hadn't heard any update on the review.

UC on Thursday announced a settlement totaling some $344,000 in back pay and legal fees of a union grievance over Tensing's firing.