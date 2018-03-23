AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Austin's serial bomber (all times local):

11 a.m.

The supervisor of the fugitive task force that helped apprehend the suspected Austin bomber says it's the most rewarding case in his 23-year career.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Darren Sartin, who heads the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, said Friday that his team found Mark Anthony Conditt's vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel outside Austin around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Advertisement

He says that before Austin Police Department SWAT officers arrived, he saw someone inside the vehicle and it took off as officers pursued.

Sartin says the SWAT team caught up about a mile away. Police say Conditt detonated a bomb and died.

Sartin says his task force arrests hundreds of the region's worst criminals every year, but "this guy was way beyond them."