MOSCOW (AP) — A little girl in pink has become an internet hero in Russia after making a menacing gesture at the governor of the Moscow region as he sought to calm a protest over a toxic landfill dump.

Wearing a pink ski cap and bright jacket, Tanya Lozova was caught on cameras pointing her finger in a cut-throat gesture at Gov. Andrei Vorobyov as he was promising furious protesters that he would quickly deal with the impact of the landfill that has sickened dozens of children in the town of Volokolamsk, west of Moscow.

Tanya told Dozhd TV late Thursday that her gesture was meant to say "You are killing us!" The 10-year old said she wants the landfill to close so that "people finally could breathe fresh air."