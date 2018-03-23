NEW YORK (AP) — You're on the couch. It's been a long day. What can you watch?

There's that new CNN documentary series on the pope. Or maybe you're more in the mood for some sinners in "Girls Incarcerated" on Netflix? There are cute critters on Hulu's "March of the Penguins 2" or you could watch former slugger David Ortiz as he figures out his next career step on Fusion.

If you're looking for documentaries these days, they're hard to miss.

Once considered more medicinal than entertaining and consigned to high-brow places like PBS and art house theaters, documentaries these days are scattered across the film and TV spectrum, as well as online portals like Facebook Watch or YouTube Red and on video streaming apps like go90.