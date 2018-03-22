A 3-month-old baby is in a coma after being hit by an apple that an 11-year-old dropped from the 24th floor of a building in China.

The baby was injured on March 9, according to Beijing News.

Liu, father of the 11-year-old girl, said she was trying to "feed a dog" but the apple fell from the balcony.

Photo / Australscope

The girl originally denied any responsibility but confessed when a DNA test confirmed she had touched the apple.

The baby girl, named Tongtong, was diagnosed with traumatic shock and a severe traumatic brain injury.

She has reportedly had surgery but is not out of danger yet.