NEW YORK (AP) — Nike reported a loss in its third quarter due to a $2 billion tax expense related to recent changes in the U.S. tax law. But its results beat expectations and its shares jumped in after-hours trading.

The company also said Thursday that it saw higher demand for its swoosh-branded sneakers and apparel in China. Demand was also strong in other parts of Asia, as well as Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Altogether, revenue rose nearly 7 percent to $8.98 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $8.83 billion, according to Zacks Investment Research .

Nike reported a third-quarter loss of $921 million, or 57 cents per share. Most of that loss was due to the tax expense, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said.

Advertisement

Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 68 cents per share. That beat the 52 cents per share Wall Street analysts expected, according to Zacks.

Shares of Nike Inc., which closed at $64.42 on Thursday, jumped nearly 7 percent in extended trading Thursday.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKE