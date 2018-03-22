LOS ANGELES (AP) — The parents of "Star Trek" actor Anton Yelchin have reached a settlement with the makers of the SUV that crushed and killed him in his driveway in 2016.

The confidential settlement was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Fiat Chrysler, maker of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, said in a statement Thursday that it's pleased an amicable resolution has been reached, and continues to extend its sympathy to the Yelchins.

Messages left for Yelchin family attorney Gary Dordick were not immediately returned.

Advertisement

Anton Yelchin was killed at age 27 when his 2015 Cherokee rolled backward down a driveway of his Los Angeles home, pinning him between a mailbox and a security fence.

The model was under recall because of confusing gear shifters, which the Yelchins said led to their son's death.