SAO PAULO (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Latin America's biggest country say they have opened an investigation to determine if Cambridge Analytica illegally used the profiles of millions of Brazilian Facebook users.

Prosecutors said the investigation was prompted by reports that the London-based political consultancy firm had access to the personal information of 50 million Facebook users in the United States.

They said in a statement they want to find out if Cambridge Analytica, in partnership with a local consultancy, did the same thing in Brazil months before the country's October elections.

Local consultancy A Ponte Estrategia Planejamento e Pesquisa said in a statement that it ended its relationship with Cambridge Analytica earlier this month.