MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican presidential front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he would review dozens of concessionary contracts signed under the country's energy sector reform if elected to office.

In a round table talk with the Milenio television station aired late Wednesday, the leftist candidate said he would seek to revoke any contracts that did not benefit Mexico through appropriate legal channels.

He also said he would repeal an educational reform that mandates teacher testing.

Mexico's oil and gas industry was under exclusive state control for decades, but current President Enrique Pena Nieto opened the sector to private firms under contracts that enabled the government to obtain a percentage of profits.

Lopez Obrador is leading polls for the July 1 presidential elections.