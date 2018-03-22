MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing unarmed Australian woman (all times local):

11 a.m.

The Somali-American Police Association is defending a fired Minneapolis police officer who's charged with murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman.

In a statement Wednesday, the association says the charges against Mohamed Noor are "baseless and politically motivated, if not racially motivated as well."

Noor shot Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS'-chehk) Damond last July while responding to her 911 call a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

The group says it believes Noor "acted in good faith and in accordance with his department's policy."

It accuses Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman of being "more interested in furthering his political agenda" than the facts of the case. The group says the charges aren't intended to serve justice, but to make an example out of Noor.

6:55 a.m.

A former Minneapolis police officer facing criminal charges in the fatal shooting of an Australian woman has been released from jail.

Hennepin County Jail records show that Mohamed Noor was released Wednesday night after posting bail.

Noor is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond last July. She had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home and Noor shot her while looking into the report.

Noor and his attorney, Thomas Plunkett, left the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility at around 9:45 p.m.

The conditions of Noor's bail include no contact with his former partner, Matthew Harrity, who was with him when Noor shot Damond. Noor also must surrender his passport and cannot possess weapons.

He is due in court May 8.