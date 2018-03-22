MADRID (AP) — The Latest on Catalonia's bid to secede from Spain(all times local):

4 p.m.

Spain's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal to release two Catalan independence leaders from pre-trial detention while a judge investigates Catalonia's illegal attempt to secede from Spain last year.

The top court ruled that there is still risk for Joaquim Forn, the ousted Catalan Interior Minister, and Jordi Sanchez, the former president of the pro-independence civil rights group ANC, to repeat the offenses that landed them in jail.

Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena is set to issue indictments for Forn and other separatist politicians on Friday, in a probe looking into possible rebellion, sedition and embezzlement charges.

Llarena is investigating Sanchez in connection with the turbulent events last fall, and particularly whether the activist should be held accountable for allegedly orchestrating protests that hindered officials trying to stop a banned independence referendum.

11:50 a.m.

Spain's government has rejected a plan by separatists in Catalonia's regional parliament to elect prominent secessionist politician Jordi Turull as Catalan president.

The secretary of state for territorial administration, Roberto Bermudez de Castro, says Thursday's vote in Barcelona is just another ploy in the region's frustrated attempt to gain independence.

He told the Spanish Senate the government will oppose the election of any candidate who faces legal proceedings. Turull is among ex-officials facing possible rebellion charges over the regional parliament's failed attempt last year to break away from Spain.

A Supreme Court judge overseeing the rebellion investigation plans to issue indictments Friday.

Turull is the third candidate proposed by pro-independence lawmakers since a December election. The central government is running Catalonia from Madrid.