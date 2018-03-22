MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is now the only state to have never sent a woman to Congress.

The state that is considered to be one of the most liberal in the country was left alone without ever having sent a woman to Congress after Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant on Wednesday appointed fellow Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith to serve out the remainder of the term of retiring GOP Sen. Thad Cochran.

Former Vermont Gov. Madeleine Kunin, a Democrat and the state's first female chief executive, called it "a little embarrassing to be beaten out by Mississippi."

There is little turnover in Vermont's three-member congressional delegation, but on the state level, the number of women in the Vermont Legislature is higher than the national average.

Kunin says there are women eager to run for congress.