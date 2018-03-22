WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates are ticking up slightly this week, the 10th increase in the past 11 weeks.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.45 percent from 4.44 percent last week. Rates are relatively low by historical standards, but they've shot up from an average that remained below 4 percent last year. The benchmark rate averaged 4.23 percent a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans rose to 3.91 percent from 3.90 percent last week.