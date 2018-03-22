PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

A Florida judge has rejected an attempt to remove Broward County prosecutors and its public defender from the Nikolas Cruz criminal case.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said in an order dated Wednesday that attorney Alex Arreaza lacks legal standing to make such a motion.

Arreaza represents 15-year-old Anthony Borges, who was shot five times in the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

Arreaza had claimed the two offices have a conflict because both signed a 2016 agreement along with county school and law enforcement officials aimed at handling school disciplinary issues without involving law enforcement.

Arreaza claimed the 2016 agreement could come into play in the murder and attempted murder case against 19-year-old Cruz because it may have affected how his actions and behavior were handled.

___

8 a.m.

When students return from spring break to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, they'll be required to use clear backpacks and wear identification badges at all times.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told parents about the security changes in a two-page letter. It says the backpacks will be provided to students at no cost when they return to school on April 2. Runcie also said metal detectors may soon be installed at the high school in Parkland, Florida, where a teenager who carried an assault weapon in a large bag killed 17 people on Valentine's Day.

Also, schools across the district will see reinforced safety protocols. They include locking all classroom doors, upgrading surveillance systems and expediting measures to require visitors to enter through a single point of entry.

___

11 p.m.

Eight highway patrol troopers are scheduled to bolster security at the Florida high school where last month's shooting rampage occurred.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered the troopers to begin assisting sheriff's deputies in patrolling Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High on Thursday. This comes days after the suspect's brother was arrested there, two other students were caught carrying knives and another made online threats.

The troopers will be stationed at the school indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, which will allow an armed guard at every campus entrance point.

Before the shooting, the school was patrolled by one armed deputy and unarmed guards. An unspecified number of deputies, some armed with rifles, were added after the school reopened.