GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The militant Islamic group Hamas that rules Gaza says its forces are exchanging fire with suspects wanted for a bombing that targeted visiting Palestinian premier's convoy in Gaza.

The roadside bomb struck a convoy carrying Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah last week after he crossed into Gaza. Hamdallah was unharmed but the explosion wounded some of his bodyguards. Hamas denied involvement in the attack.

Witnesses to Thursday's firefight say two Hamas members have been killed. They say a wounded suspect was brought to a Gaza hospital.

The witnesses spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, fearing for their safety.

Palestinians have been split since Hamas seized Gaza in 2007, ousting forces of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who now governs just parts of the West Bank.

Repeated reconciliation attempts failed.