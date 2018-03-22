NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the spring nor'easter rolling up the East Coast (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

Pennsylvanians are digging out after the fourth major storm to hit the state in three weeks dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas.

Some schools had canceled classes for Thursday due to treacherous travel conditions in some areas, but many districts planned to reopen or hold delayed openings.

Advertisement

The state's major utilities reported that slightly more than 1,200 customers were without service early Thursday.

The storm dropped about 8 to 12 inches of snow overall in central areas, while some eastern areas saw up to 16 inches.

Most major roadways in the state were clear, but residents were being urged to drive cautiously and allow extra travel time.

___

7:15 a.m.

Thousands of utility customers remain without power in New Jersey following the fourth major storm to hit the state in three weeks.

The storm dropped around a foot of snow in some parts before leaving the region early Thursday, with central Jersey seeing the highest amounts. State offices were closed Wednesday due to the storm, but Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said they would reopen Thursday.

Murphy had also declared a state of emergency Tuesday night ahead of the storm. But his office hasn't announced yet if that order has been lifted.

Dozens of schools had cancelled classes for Thursday due to treacherous travel conditions in many areas, while others planned delayed openings.

The state's major utilities reported slightly more than 75,000 customers were still without service early Thursday.

___

12:05 a.m.

The latest nor'easter is rolling into New England as millions of others in the Northeast begin to dig out.

The fourth major storm in three weeks dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of Pennsylvania Wednesday, while major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor saw much less.

Downtown Philadelphia got 7 inches and New York City's Central Park recorded a little less than 7. Boston was expected to get 4 to 9 inches before tapering off Thursday afternoon.

Airlines canceled more than 4,000 flights Wednesday. On the ground, Amtrak scaled back service on the Northeast corridor between Washington and Boston, and some states banned trucks from major highways. At least two traffic deaths were reported in New Jersey and on New York's Long Island.