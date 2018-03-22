SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.

The man, who was black, was unarmed and holding a cellphone in the backyard of his grandparents' home.

The Sacramento Police Department has released two body camera videos, a sheriff's department helicopter video and audio of the 911 call that preceded the Sunday night shooting.

Authorities have not released the man's name. A woman who says she was his fiancee identified him as Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, the father of her two sons, ages 1 and 3.

The videos never clearly depict what the man was doing in the moments before police fired. The police were responding to a call about someone breaking into vehicles and a neighbor's home.