Twitter detectives have banded together to solve a mystery about the identity of the only woman pictured among a group of male scientists in an old photograph.

The image of the 37 scientists, all of whom were named in the caption with the exception of the African-American woman who was listed as "not identified", was taken at the 1971 International Conference on the Biology of Whales in Virginia, US.

Illustrator Candace Jean Andersen was doing research for a children's book on orcas when she came across the photo.

"It bothered me for days not knowing who this woman was. If she was there, at that conference, she's got to be important. I need to know her," Andersen told CNN.

Andersen put a call out for help in the Twittersphere along with a cropped version of the photo.

The identity of the lone woman scientist in this 1971 photo was a mystery. Then Twitter cracked the case.https://t.co/sHawqomLMS — Candace Jean Andersen (@mycandacejean) March 21, 2018

"Hey Twitter I'm on a mission," she wrote in a post on March 10 this year. "All the men are named. Can you help me know her?"

It seemed a big ask at the time, according to Andersen who had only a small Twitter following of about 500. But it soon prompted a global search and responses started pouring in as social media detectives assigned themselves to the case. Andersen said she had to turn off notifications on her phone when the post went viral a few days later. It has since attracted more than 28,000 "likes" and 13,000 shares.

Just days later, Twitter users, with help from an archivist at the Smithsonian, were able to confirm that the woman was Sheila Minor Huff, who was a biological specimen analyst at the Fish and Wildlife Service when the photo was taken.

Andersen found the person she suspected to be Minor on Facebook and sent her a private message. Minor responded overnight and included an email address and the promise "We have so much to discuss."

"I thought, 'Oh my gosh, she's a living, breathing woman,'" Andersen said. "And she had responded with the heart eyes emoji and the 'OMG' so she's got personality. She's real."

The pair ended up talking over the phone for about an hour and discussed everything from "male-dominated work spaces" to the details surrounding the day the now-famous picture was taken.

"Sheila is one of the most humble, kind-hearted people I've ever spoken to," Andersen wrote on Twitter following the call.

"Even though she didn't go in to marine or ocean sciences, Sheila ended the call by asking me what she could do to help me get my book done, *heart bursts*.

This search began because I was researching the MMPA for a picture book and came across the photo. Even though she didn’t go in to marine or ocean sciences, Sheila ended the call by asking me what she could do to help me get my book done. *heart bursts* pic.twitter.com/FkaRJWROIs — Candace Jean Andersen (@mycandacejean) March 19, 2018

"We discussed things you do for you — your mind, heart and soul — and no one else.

"Your passions. She said: 'Never, ever let those go'."