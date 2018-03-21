MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Bail has been cut from $500,000 to $400,000 for a fired Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the shooting of an unarmed Australian woman.

Mohamed Noor made his first court appearance Wednesday in the July death of Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS'-chehk) Damond, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

Defense attorney Tom Plunkett asked Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance to free Noor on his own recognizance, saying he isn't a flight risk, has a young family and no connections to anyplace else.

But prosecutor Amy Sweasy said Noor no longer has a job that keeps him in Minnesota.

Noor didn't speak except to give his name and address, and didn't enter a plea.

His next court date is May 8 at 8:30 a.m.

___

11:30 p.m.

The partner of a Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Australian woman said both men "got spooked" when she approached their SUV.

Officer Mohamed Noor was charged Tuesday in the July shooting of Justine Ruszczyk (ROOS'-chehk) Damond. Damond had called 911 minutes before she was shot about a possible sexual assault behind her home.

A criminal complaint says Noor's partner, Matthew Harrity, pulled his gun upon hearing a sound and catching a glimpse of someone behind their SUV.

When Damond came up to Harrity's window, he didn't shoot. But Noor did — firing across his partner's body and killing Damond. Harrity told his supervisor both men "got spooked" when they were approached.

A prosecutor says Noor acted recklessly.