CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The International Labor Organization is investigating if Venezuela's government violated global accords that protect the political and economic rights of employers. The ILO said Wednesday it had set up a commission to determine whether Venezuela violated treaties related to the right of employers to form associations and be consulted when minimum wages are set.

The investigation comes after Venezuelan businesspeople accused the government of trying to break up the national employer's group.

In a complaint filed with the ILO in 2015, they also accused the government of raising the country's minimum wage multiple times and taking economic decisions without setting up a consultation mechanism.